Biden Releases 954K Border Crossers into U.S. Since Taking Office–Twice the Population of Miami, Florida

May 19, 2022

Since taking office in late January 2021, President Joe Biden has released about 954,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States — a foreign population twice the size of Miami, Florida, and larger than the resident populations of five states. In April, as Breitbart News reported, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released nearly 118,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities via its expansive Catch and Release network.



