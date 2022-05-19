Canada Crop Land ‘Deteriorating’ as Heavy Rain Hinders Planting

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Photograph: Oat seeds in a grain truck on a farm near Culross, Manitoba, Canada, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Photo credit: Shannon VanRaes/Bloomberg."Farmers in parts of Canada’s Prairies are struggling to get crops in the ground as heavy rains continue to wallop the eastern region in the latest threat to global grain supplies. Virtually no seeding has been done in Manitoba as more than 90% of the crop land is suffering from excess moisture, said Trevor Hadwen, agroclimate specialist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Only 4% of the province’s crops have been sown as of May 17, lagging the five-year...



Read More...