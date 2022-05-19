Chinese grad student allegedly attempted to murder cop in California

A Chinese national at the University of California San Diego remains in prison on attempted murder charges. Yuhao Du, a doctoral student at the public university, “entered a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity,” according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. “The defendant remains in custody on no bail status,” Public Affairs Officer Tanya Sierra told The College Fix via email. Du (pictured) will appear back in court on July 6. An unsigned email from the university’s media relations team to The Fix stated that Du remained a student. The university did...



