Defending Girls' Rights to Fair Competition in the Hoosier State

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If an administration deliberately wished to cause havoc on the border, to ensure fuel was nearly unaffordable, to create a crime wave, to spark 1970s hyperinflation, and to rekindle racial tensions, what would it have done differently than what President Joe Biden has done? So is Biden malicious, incompetent, or a wannabe left-wing ideologue? When pressed about inflation and fuel price hikes, Biden either blames someone or something else, gets mad at the questioner, or claims former President Donald Trump did it. His administration apparently believes things are going well and according to plan. When polls disagree, his team either...



Read More...