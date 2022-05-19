Deputy who set Fed Ex employee, 26, on fire when he tasered him next to gas pump will face charges, says state attorney

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lawyers for a Fed-Ex worker who was badly burned in an explosion when a deputy tasered him while he was pumping gas say he is being 'vilified' by cops who suggested he was armed when the 26-year-old had 'never had a gun or brandished a gun.' The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has yet to produce a charge against 26-year-old Jean Barreto, who was tackled from behind, allegedly without warning, during the botched arrest. 'I’ve never seen law enforcement behaving this way in Central Florida and doing these types of things for anything from no offense to misdemeanor offenses,' said Mark...



Read More...