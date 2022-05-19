Elon Musk hits back at 'despicable' attacks against him after claims he 'propositioned SpaceX flight attendant for sex, exposed himself and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage'

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Musk tweeted Thursday night: 'The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens - this is their standard (despicable) playbook - but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.' He then finally tweeted a denial in response to Cucumber Capital CEO Tara Bull: 'And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue.' He also attacked the credibility of the alleged victim's friend, tweeting that she 'is a far left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind.' The man currently trying to buy Twitter has recently...



Read More...