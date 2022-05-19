The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Elon Musk hits back at 'despicable' attacks against him after claims he 'propositioned SpaceX flight attendant for sex, exposed himself and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage'

May 19, 2022   |   Tags:
Musk tweeted Thursday night: 'The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens - this is their standard (despicable) playbook - but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.' He then finally tweeted a denial in response to Cucumber Capital CEO Tara Bull: 'And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue.' He also attacked the credibility of the alleged victim's friend, tweeting that she 'is a far left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind.' The man currently trying to buy Twitter has recently...


