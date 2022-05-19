Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELCA) leader releases pastoral letter on abortion, expresses support for Roe v. Wade

The head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America has issued a pastoral letter supporting abortion access and expresseding opposition to overturning the United States Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. ELCA Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton released a “pastoral message on abortion” on Tuesday, explaining that the denomination teaches that “abortion must be legal, regulated and accessible.” "While this church longs for a future with fewer abortions every year, the social statement points out that outlawing all or nearly all abortions is not the way to do this,” stated Eaton. “The ELCA opposes both ‘the total lack of regulation of...



