Get Ready To Be Muzzled: The Coming War On So-Called ‘Hate Speech’

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freedom of speech.”– Benjamin Franklin Beware of those who want to monitor, muzzle, catalogue and censor speech. Especially be on your guard when the reasons given for limiting your freedoms end up expanding the government’s powers. In the wake of a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, carried out by an 18-year-old gunman in military gear allegedly motivated by fears that the white race is in danger of being replaced, there have been renewed calls for social media monitoring, censorship of flagged content that could be construed...



