Gillibrand: We Need Social Media Oversight to Monitor ‘Domestic Extremist Terrorists’

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” called for federal regulations to monitor social media so people can’t be “hatefully radicalized to harm our democracy.” When asked about the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot, Gillibrand said, “What we have seen is the radicalization and the growing extremism, anti-Semitism, white supremacists, neo-Nazis. This group, the insurrectionists on January 6, tried to take down the United States Capitol and tries to subvert our electoral counts process. So it is an outrage this happened in America. And it is the responsibility of this House committee and...



