'I am sick of being bullied into silence': Furious Female skateboarder Taylor Silverman slams trans rival who won $5,000 prize money while she comes 2nd at Red Bull Cornerstone

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A furious female skateboarder has slammed Red Bull for sponsoring a contest where she placed second to her trans rival. Taylor Silverman claims she and other cisgender female competitors were sidelined by officials at the Red Bull Cornerstone Contest, where she placed second and received a $2,750 award. Trans skateboarder Lillian Gallagher was awarded $5,000 for placing first and winning two separate divisions - money that Silverman says should have been given to her. Silverman, who has been skateboarding for 11 years, said when she tried to reach out to officials to 'do the right thing even if it's not...



