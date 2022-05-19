‘Jaws’ child star named police chief of town where movie was filmed

May 19, 2022

From co-starring in “Jaws” to enforcing the laws. Jonathan Searle has been named the new police chief of Oak Bluffs — 47 years after he filmed Steven Spielberg’s iconic shark shocker in the same Massachusetts town that went by the fictional name of Amity in the classic summer blockbuster. His appointment generated a big bite of buzz when the tiny town’s board announced it had voted 3-1 to offer the top cop role to the longtime community servant. “I’m finding the whole thing quite funny myself!” Searle, 56, told The Post on Thursday amid all the fuss on the island...



