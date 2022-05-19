Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

May 19, 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Russia began to sharply lose interest in peace talks with Ukraine after the meeting of the foreign ministers of both countries in Istanbul in March. "The negotiations were like a match. First you set it on fire, it burns strongly and brightly. Then, the longer it burns, the smaller it becomes, and eventually disappears. There remains only a burnt match, which is thrown to the ground and rubbed with a foot. About the same thing happened with the negotiations," Kuleba said on the air of the national telethon on...



