MASSIE: Why I voted 'No' on antisemitism bill

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

@RepThomasMassie I don’t hate anyone based on his or her ethnicity or religion. Legitimate government exists, in part, to punish those who commit unprovoked violence against others, but government can’t legislate thought. This bill promoted internet censorship and violations of the 1st amendment



Read More...