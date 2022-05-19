McCarthy: Biden ‘Did Nothing’ and Downplayed Using Defense Production Act on Formula Until People Complained

May 19, 2022

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the Biden administration failed to act on the national baby formula shortage and downplayed the impact that invoking the Defense Production Act would have on fixing the formula shortage until “people rose to the occasion” and started speaking out about the issue and that President Joe Biden consistently ignores big issues. McCarthy said, “We’ve watched what they’re doing that they knew about a baby formula shortage, all the way to last year. But the FDA continued to hold it up. They...



