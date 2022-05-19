Mitch McConnell Calls Out Republicans Who Opposed Ukraine Aid

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the 11 Republicans who voted against sending the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine during a speech Thursday. Eleven Republican senators voted last week against advancing the bill. McConnell, who recently visited Ukraine and said sending aid to the war-torn nation was vital took a shot at the group of Senators. “As a matter of moral principle, the United States is proud to support a sovereign democracy and self-defense. “ (snip) A group of 81 bipartisan senators voted in favor of advancing the package Monday. The same group voted Thursday to approve the aid...



