Mitch McConnell Dings ‘Isolationist’ Rand Paul: ‘Tiny Percentage of the Senate Republican Conference’

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dinged fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul for being “an isolationist.” Last week, Paul managed to delay passage of a $40 billion aid package to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion. The Senate ultimately passed the measure on Thursday. “My colleague Senator Paul has always been – basically – an isolationist. He’s proud of it and believes that’s where America ought to be. That is a tiny percentage of the Senate Republican conference. We only had 11 votes against the package. I predict we will have even fewer votes opposed to the admission of Finland...



