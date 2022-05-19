Obama discusses why ‘change is hard in this country’

May 19, 2022

Former President Obama is urging Americans not to get frustrated by the slow pace of progress, while discussing the federal government — and showing off his sandwich-making skills — in a new Netflix show he produced. “Here’s the thing that we have to remind ourselves: By design, change is hard in this country,” Obama told host Adam Conover in the sixth and final episode of Netflix’s “The G Word.”



