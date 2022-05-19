The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Oh No! Congress Approves $40 Billion To Ukraine But Due To Inflation It’s Already Worth Only $30 Billion

May 19, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON—This afternoon, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called President Biden to ask what happened with the aid package he received. Zelenskyy explained that the purchasing power of the $40 Billion in aid that Congress sent a few hours ago had already depleted to $30 Billion due to runaway inflation of the US dollar.

The post Oh No! Congress Approves $40 Billion To Ukraine But Due To Inflation It's Already Worth Only $30 Billion appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x