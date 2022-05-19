Orban tells CPAC conservatives in Europe, U.S. must align "troops" for 2024 votes

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Thursday, according to U.S. News & World Report, far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest that liberals are threatening Western civilization and the right must unite to defeat them, in a speech loaded with anti-democratic and anti-Semitic dog whistles."Progressive liberals, neo-Marxists dazed by the woke dream, people financed by George Soros and promoters of open societies ... want to annihilate the Western way of life that you and us love so much," said Orban in his speech. "We must coordinate the movement of our troops as we face a big test, 2024...



