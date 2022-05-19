Pride Flag Adds Big ‘G’ For Groomers
May 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
WORLD—Notable LGBTQ+ organization G.O.L.D. unveiled an updated Pride Flag just in time for Pride Month in June. The new flag features a capitalized letter "G" to represent the oppressed minority known as "Groomers." This marks the first time a letter, rather than a color, has been added to the flag since it was first designed by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978.
