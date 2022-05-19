Pride Flag Adds Big ‘G’ For Groomers

May 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WORLD—Notable LGBTQ+ organization G.O.L.D. unveiled an updated Pride Flag just in time for Pride Month in June. The new flag features a capitalized letter "G" to represent the oppressed minority known as "Groomers." This marks the first time a letter, rather than a color, has been added to the flag since it was first designed by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978.

The post Pride Flag Adds Big 'G' For Groomers appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...