Putin Loses Faith in Top Generals Following High-Profile Failures in Ukraine

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The battlefield commanders who have survived the fighting in Ukraine so far now face suspensions and firing as Putin takes greater control of decision-making in the flagging war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost faith in his top general and has fired other senior commanders for their high-profile and embarrassing failures on the battlefield in Ukraine, British intelligence believes. U.K. military intelligence reports Tuesday morning that the Kremlin has fired Lt. Gen. Serhiy Kisel, commander of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, for failing to capture Kharkiv. International attention has focused on the strategically critical northeastern Ukrainian city in recent...



