Retired doctor wrongly prescribed sex-change treatments to patients as young as nine, tribunal hears

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A retired gastroenterologist wrongly prescribed sex-change treatments to seven transgender patients, one of which was just nine years old, a tribunal has heard. Dr Michael Webberley provided puberty blockers and hormones via GenderGP, an online gender clinic which he ran with his wife and fellow GP, Dr Helen Webberley. A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel found him guilty of various charges after he was accused of failing to provide good clinical care to seven patients between February 2017 and June 2019. In a number of cases, he had attended to patients after restrictions had been placed on his wife’s...



