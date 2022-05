“Smallpox-Like” Disease Now Spreading To Spain, Portugal & The US

May 19, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Is it already too late to prevent this new monkeypox outbreak from spreading all over the globe? Cases have now been confirmed in the UK, Spain, Portugal and the United States. A few days ago I warned that this outbreak could potentially develop into something big, and that appears to be precisely what is happening. If you …



Read More...