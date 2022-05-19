Still Hot, Hot, Hot! US Existing Home Sales Fall -2.4% MoM In April, But Median Price Is 14.85% YoY And Inventory For Sale Remains MIA (Fed Stimulypto Still Helping Housing Bubble)

US Existing Home Sales were 5.61M SAAR in April, down -2.4% from March’s -3.0% MoM reading. But median prices YoY for existing home sales printed at 14.85%, still hot, hot, hot. With 3 consecutive declines in MoM existing home sales, how can prices still be raging at 14.85%? First, inventory for sale in April remains low compared to 2010 (yellow line). Second, The Federal Reserve’s Stimulypto (excessive monetary easing) is still out there in force despite Jerome “Slowhand” Powell signaling rate increases (green line). 30Y mortgage rates are still rising. Where do we go from here? 30 year mortgage rates...



