Thai Bitcoin miner arrested for tapping into free electricity for 6 months

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Thai man in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has been arrested after being caught using free electricity for the past 6 months. He was Bitcoin mining. (Snip) The officer from Nakhon Ratchasima’s Provincial Electricity Authority, Ronnachai Asanaphan, explained that it was suspicious that the building had not been using electricity for 6 months, but there was someone living there. PEA officers visited the site and checked the building’s energy meter. They found that the building was actually using a lot of power, comparable to a small factory, and the building owner will be sent a bill to pay...



