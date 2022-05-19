THE ADVANCE AGAINST RICHMOND: A Successful Expedition Up the Pamunkey River; Gen. McClellan Only Fifteen Miles from the Rebel Capital (5/19/1862)

HEADQUARTERS ARMY OF THE POTOMAC, WHITE HOUSE, May 17 -- 10 30 P.M. Hon. E.M. Stanton, Secretary of War: A combined naval and army expedition, under Capt. MURRAY, U.S.N., with troops and artillery under Major WILLIARD and Capt. AYRES, of the army, went some twenty-five miles up the Pamunkey River to-day, and forced the rebels to destroy two steamers and some twenty schooners. The expedition was admirably managed, and all concerned deserve great credit. We have advanced considerably to-day. The roads are now improving. GEO. B. MCCLELLAN, Major-General. WHITE HOUSE, Va., Sunday, May 18. The advance guard of our forces...



