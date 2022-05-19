The Horror in New York Shows the Madness of the Supreme Court’s Looming Gun Decision

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Recent events in New York have brought the grim realities of America’s gun violence problem into sharp relief. In both instances the perpetuators took advantage of the nation’s lax gun laws and legally purchased firearms whose lethality would have been unimaginable to the authors of the Second Amendment. The easily modified semi-automatic AR-15 used by the white supremacist shooter who killed ten people in Buffalo on Saturday was two hundred times more lethal than the revolutionary muskets that helped win the American Revolution. This attack came one month after a shooter with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun injured 23 people in...



