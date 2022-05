Thrift Shop Rebrands As Vintage To Increase Prices 800%

May 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CLAREMONT, CA—A small thrift shop in downtown Claremont has rebranded itself as "vintage" to increase prices by up to 800%. Business experts are calling the rebrand a genius marketing move that will drive sales.

