Trial demonstrates safety and effectiveness of intravascular lithotripsy for peripheral artery calcification (Acoustic shock waves much better than balloon expansion for cracking artery calcium & 1/4 the provisional stents needed)

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

One year outcomes from the Disrupt PAD III Trial comparing intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) with a drug-coated balloon (DCB) to percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) with a DCB was presented today. The results revealed consistent safety and effectiveness of IVL with durable patency. Impacting approximately 6.5 million Americans over the age of 40, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is the narrowing of the peripheral arteries that carry blood away from the heart to other parts of the body. PAD is caused by a buildup of fatty plaque in the arteries and treatment options can including lifestyle changes, medical therapy or surgery depending on...



Read More...