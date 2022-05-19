The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Vermont, Woman-Beating Cop Punches His Handcuffed Victim, Smashes Her Into Wall (Video)

May 19, 2022   |   Tags: ,
St. Albans, VT — As TFTP has consistently reported, police officers in America beat and abuse their spouses and girlfriends at a rate far higher than the national average. Knowing that many officers have this propensity to beat women with whom they are in a relationship, it should come as no surprise that women they …


