Who is Riley Roberts? Meet AOC’s web-developer fiancée

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fiancé has largely dodged the limelight, even though he regularly pops up on the congresswoman’s Instagram stories and has been by her side for the extent of her meteoric political rise. Meet Riley Roberts, the all-but-silent partner to the Democrats’ congressional darling, who has been on her arm since college to the 2021 Met Gala and “Tax the Rich” and every stop in between. Ocasio-Cortez has several times stood up for her man – and his footwear choices – as they have gone from sweethearts at Boston University to engaged in April 2022.



Read More...