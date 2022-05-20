12 Tasks You Can Accomplish During Your Husband’s Lengthy Bathroom Excursions

May 20, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Ladies, if you really want to be a Proverbs 31 woman, you need to be a hard worker, clean the house, take care of the kids, and make lots of sandwiches. This means you need to make efficient use of your free time.

The post 12 Tasks You Can Accomplish During Your Husband's Lengthy Bathroom Excursions appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...