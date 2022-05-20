The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

12 Tasks You Can Accomplish During Your Husband’s Lengthy Bathroom Excursions

Ladies, if you really want to be a Proverbs 31 woman, you need to be a hard worker, clean the house, take care of the kids, and make lots of sandwiches. This means you need to make efficient use of your free time.

