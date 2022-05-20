America's Appetite For Guns Has Soared Since Dot-Com Bubble

Thanks to executive orders from Joe Biden, the ATF has released its annual report on the firearms industry and commerce.

According to that report, there has been a massive increase in firearms ownership and a significant increase in firearms manufacturing.

The report, titled "Firearms Commerce in the United States – Annual Statistical Update 2021," sheds light on the number of firearms manufactured per year, firearms imports & exports, NFA forms filed, and more.

According to the report, firearms manufacturing has tripled since the year 2000. It continues to increase over time, with manufacturing reaching a high of 11,497,441 firearms made in 2016, likely due to the demand caused by the 2016 election (there is no data for 2020 or 2021 in the report).

Clearly, Americans' appetite for firearms has increased dramatically over the years, with demand being met by a huge rise in imports...

Handguns dominated the imports...

Additionally, based on background check data, one would expect that the numbers for 2020 & 2021 would be significantly higher than previous years as well...

This fits with the fact that many Americans who have traditionally opposed firearms-ownership bought guns in the face of civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic during those years.

ATF releases report on firearms commerce and trafficking. Between 2000 - 2020, # of GCA firearms & NFA weapons domestically manufactured increased 187%, guns exported by U.S. increased 240%, and # guns imported into U.S. increased by 350%. https://t.co/v4HDopLKTy pic.twitter.com/DoTO19s3si — ATF Los Angeles (@LosAngelesATF) May 18, 2022

Interestingly, the amount of tax revenue stemming from the National Firearms Act is also included in the report. The NFA, as it is commonly known, is a 1934 law that regulates and taxes the purchase of machine guns, short-barreled rifles, and silencers.

ATF reports that since 2000 the revenue from NFA tax has increased from around $2 Million to $51.6 Million in 2020, including a 635% increase in Form 4 applications alone. (The ATF Form 4 is used to transfer a suppressor, machine gun, or SBR from a dealer to an individual.)

This increase could represent a significant change in market demand as more and more Americans dive into serious firearms ownership.

In the introduction to the report, the ATF's current interim director, Gary M. Restaino, noted that the purpose was to: "prevent diversion of these firearms from the legal to the illegal market."

Is it possible that ATF published this data to support gun control legislation?

Read the ATF's report here.