Cotton, Gabbard Warn That Government 'Ministry Of Truth' Is Only On Pause

Following the news that the Department of Homeland Security disinformation governance board has been sidelined because of ‘mischaracterisation’, GOP Senator Tom Cotton and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard both warned that the scheme is only on hold because it was exposed, and it likely will return in stealth.

Appearing on Fox News, Cotton said “I’m glad to know that this Orwellian Ministry of Truth is at least paused for the moment, but I think it’s important to realize that it’s only paused because the American people found out about it.”

Cotton continued, “The government has no business refereeing disputes engaged in political campaigns or public debates. If you don’t like someone else’s speech, the solution is more speech. It’s not to use the Department of Homeland Security, for goodness’ sake, to try to censor or label someone’s arguments in the public sphere.”

“Now, I think the Democrats often believe that disinformation and misinformation are simply facts that reflect poorly on Joe Biden and the Democrat Party,” Cotton further urged.

“Congress needs to act in the weeks ahead to ensure that it – and nothing like it – can ever be created again in the future,” the Senator asserted.

Gabbard also tweeted similar sentiments, noting “Freedom requires vigilance.”

Freedom requires vigilance. The vigilance of courageous Americans has forced the Biden Admin to “pause” the Ministry of Truth (Disinformation Board). We must not allow them to reactivate this propaganda arm (with new name/leadership?) — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 19, 2022

As we noted Thursday, the so called ‘Ministry of Truth’ could be dusted off and reactivated at any point, with reports suggesting that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has picked former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff to replace the thoroughly compromised Nina Jankowicz and to lead a “thorough review” of the scheme.

Statement on the Disinformation Governance Board ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KXFDgmYLv1 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 18, 2022

