Election Fraud in 2022?

May 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Next week is the start of the 2022 election season in Georgia with the party primary elections. All the party leaders involved in the controversy over allegations of election fraud in November 2020 are up for reelection. The other hot issue for Georgia’s voters is whether the 2021 election reform law will produce credible election results in 2022 and 2024, results that reflect the will of a majority of lawful voters. The odds are not good that the reform will work. The movie 2000 Mules provides damning evidence of an organized plot to stuff election drop boxes in the 2020...



