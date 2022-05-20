Fun New Subscription Service Sends You Updated Pride Flag Every Month

May 20, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Citing the basic human need for allies to equitably show support for all oppressed categories, subcategories, microcategories, and nanocategories, a new subscription service has been announced that sends members an updated Pride flag every month.

