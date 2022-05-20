Historic decision to appoint Christian judge as head of Egypt’s Supreme Constitutional Court

In a move described as “historic,” the Egyptian president issued a decision appointing a Christian judge as head of the Supreme Constitutional Court for the first time in history. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swore in Feb. 9 Judge Boulos Fahmy as head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, based on a presidential decree issued Feb. 7. Fahmy replaces Judge Saeed Marie, who was referred to retirement due to poor health. The appointment is a historic step, as Fahmy will be the first Coptic Christian judge to preside over a court entrusted with monitoring the constitutionality of laws. With his appointment,...



