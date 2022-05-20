Madison Cawthorn Invokes “Dark MAGA” in Fight Against the GOP Establishment

When Madison Cawthorn bucked the system and spoke out against unnamed members of Congress who had invited him to an orgy and who had done “bumps of cocaine” in front of him, I had a strong feeling his time on Capitol Hill would be coming to an end. There is nothing more dangerous to The Swamp than having people around them with a conscience who are willing to speak out against their evil ways.

Cawthorn is an America First patriot. He’s also young and did not appreciate how dangerous his admissions were to his career. For a while, I was even concerned that he might be targeted for harm, getting “Epsteined” or something. That’s how purely evil The Swamp in general and the GOP Establishment in particular really are.

But after the dust settled from his primary loss on Tuesday, Cawthorn lashed out against those who conspired to take him down. He declared the need for “Dark MAGA” to rid our nation’s capital of the RINO establishment scum who work with Democrats to keep America from being great again. On Instagram, he said:

When the establishment turned their guns on me, when the Uni-party coalesced to defeat an America First member very few people had my back. This list includes the lion share of figures that came to my defense when it was not politically profitable. These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have. “At the beginning of a change the patriot is a rare and hated man.” These are those rare and hated men/women. There are other National figures who I believe are patriots, but I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal. The time for genteel politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.

He’s correct. Very few helped him when he needed it. We posted eight articles about it and I did two shows on America Out Loud and Red State Talk Radio in his defense. But the majority of prominent Republicans who are beholden to the Establishment wouldn’t touch his plight with a ten-foot pole. Some even had the audacity to side with the Establishment against him. Many corporate conservative news outlets are lashing out at him for invoking “Dark MAGA.”

Here’s the thing. We need “Dark MAGA” to fight the Establishment. As I’ve said for years, RINOs are just as bad and oftentimes worse than Democrats. At least with Democrats you know what you get and you keep them squarely in view so you can defend yourself against them. With RINOs, they pretend to be on your side until they moment they sneak up on you and stick a shiv in your back.

Cawthorn got shivved by the GOP Establishment, and few conservative pundits defended him. If he’s going to lift up “Dark MAGA” to take on The Swamp, we’ll be there fighting by his side.

