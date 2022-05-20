Report Indicates Noah Didn’t Even Want All The Ark Animals But Then Spent The Most Time Taking Care Of Them

May 20, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MESOPOTAMIA—After Noah’s children whined him into adopting millions of animals on the condition that they would be responsible for the animals, biblical patriarch Noah reports that he is now stuck doing all the work.

