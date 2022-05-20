Toddler Fails To See How Parents Can Be Both All-Powerful And All-Loving When They Just Took Away Fun Knife He Was Playing With

May 20, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SPOKANE, WA—Local toddler Lance Wigglestein has completely lost faith in the existence of all-powerful, all-loving parents after they callously took away the really fun knife he was playing with.

The post Toddler Fails To See How Parents Can Be Both All-Powerful And All-Loving When They Just Took Away Fun Knife He Was Playing With appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



