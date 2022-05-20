The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Toddler Fails To See How Parents Can Be Both All-Powerful And All-Loving When They Just Took Away Fun Knife He Was Playing With

May 20, 2022   |   Tags: ,

SPOKANE, WA—Local toddler Lance Wigglestein has completely lost faith in the existence of all-powerful, all-loving parents after they callously took away the really fun knife he was playing with.

The post Toddler Fails To See How Parents Can Be Both All-Powerful And All-Loving When They Just Took Away Fun Knife He Was Playing With appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x