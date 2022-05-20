The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Woke Princeton President Demands Tenured Professor Is FIRED After He Opposed Giving Black Colleagues More Sabbatical Time and Higher Salaries Than White Staff in Wake of BLM Movement

May 20, 2022   |   Tags:

The post Woke Princeton President Demands Tenured Professor Is FIRED After He Opposed Giving Black Colleagues More Sabbatical Time and Higher Salaries Than White Staff in Wake of BLM Movement appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x