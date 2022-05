World Record 1955 Mercedes Benz – $143 million!

May 20, 2022

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR 'Uhlenhaut Coupé', always in possession of the auto maker, sold for $143 million at RM Sotheby's! The auction house's description with many photos - 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR An unbelievable amount of dosh, it puts it in the top 10 of any item sold at auction. O Lord, won't you buy me a Mercedes Benz.



