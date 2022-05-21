The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Man With No Sleep, Hydration, Or Caffeine Blindsided By Inexplicable Migraine Again

May 21, 2022   |   Tags: ,

ALBUQUERQUE, NM—Local man Roy Wayland has been caught off guard once again by a crippling migraine that came out of nowhere. Roy has been searching for what could have caused this headache but so far it has remained a mystery.

The post Man With No Sleep, Hydration, Or Caffeine Blindsided By Inexplicable Migraine Again appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


