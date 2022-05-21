Venezuela is Starting to Import Iranian Crude Oil

According to a report by Stratfor, PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil and gas company, imported 200,000 barrels of Iranian heavy crude oil in April and an additional 400,000 barrels in the week of May 9. Heightened trade relations between Iran and Venezuela will give PDVSA the ability to marginally boost its refined oil output in the […]



