WHO’s Terrorist Pandemic Treaty + Millions Of Monkey Pox Vaxxs Stockpiled (Video)

The World Health Organization is seeking a power play to strip sovereignty from 194 nations on the earth and dictate “health” regulations whimsically whenever they desire. It must be stopped and in light of the news that the US government and other western nations have been purchasing monkeypox vaccines for over a year now, it …



Read More...