Bill Maher Nails LGBTQIA+ Supremacy Agenda: Left Engaged in “Culture Wars Using Children as Cannon Fodder”

May 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Progressive HBO show host Bill Maher is sounding more red-pilled every day. By no means am I suggesting he’s suddenly conservative or that he’ll be joining Elon Musk in switching to voting for Republicans any time soon. But the leftist show host has not stayed silent about the Democrats’ increasingly radical agenda, especially when it comes to the fact that they’re using our kids as lab rats, attempting to indoctrinate them into embracing a LGBTQIA+ lifestyle.

“According to a recent Gallup poll, less than 1% of Americans born before 1946, that’s Joe Biden’s generation, identify that way, 2.6% of Boomers do, 4.2% of Gen X, 10.5% of Millennials and 20.8% of Gen Z, which means if we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054,” he said on his show. “I’m just saying that when things change this much this fast, people are allowed to ask, ‘What’s up with that?'”

The answer is obvious. Radical leftists are pushing a demonic agenda in which people in the LGBTQIA+ community are superior to everyone else. They do so under the guise of “equality” but their goal is the exact opposite of giving people equal rights. This is especially true in public schools where kids who magically “come out” and claim some version of transgenderism or sexual perversion receive special treatment.

“If we can’t admit that in certain enclaves there was some level of trendiness to the idea of being anything other than straight, then this is not a serious, science-based discussion,” he continued. “It’s a blow being struck in the culture wars using children as cannon fodder.”

Watch:

It’s good to see that the extremely rare “sensible” people on the left like Bill Maher are willing to speak out against the demonic agenda. We need to call LGBTQIA+ supremacy what it is: A brainwashing scheme to destroy America.

