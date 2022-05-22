Dr. Oz Wants His Senate Race Opponent Barred From the Race for Thought-Crime
May 22, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYBe careful when you don’t have a sufficiently positive view of Islam. The freedom of speech is under attack everywhere, and it’s not clear which side Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Trump-endorsed candidate for a Senate seat from Pennsylvania, is on. We have the Disinformation Governance Board, the Jan. 6 Committee, ongoing claims that Trump supporters …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments