Hashtag for Real Life Bond Villain Bill Gates Trends on Fascist Twitter for Second Time in Two Days

May 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

It’s hard to get a hashtag to “trend” on Twitter. First, you have to get enough retweets to make it through the challenging algorithm. Then, you have to hope the woke censors at Twitter don’t notice it until it’s been up for a while because if the hashtag goes against their prescribed leftist narrative, they’ll manually remove it.

The hashtag #BillGatesBioTerrorist was able to do this… TWICE in two days. Here are some of the posts that got it going:

Millions are against the treaty and against your boss #BillGatesBioTerrorist https://t.co/FqJCCy6oJJ — Zeus (@romanjupiter1) May 22, 2022

The Bill Gates foundation is the second biggest donor to the WHO#BillGatesBioTerrorist — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 22, 2022

I have no idea why #BillGatesBioTerrorist is trending. pic.twitter.com/BOhQfTx3Ky — wish you were here. (@joanybaby77) May 21, 2022

He’s a depopulationist. He’s an Epstein sicko. He’s a globalist technocrat. Now we can add #BillGatesBioTerrorist to his list of labels.

