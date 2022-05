Oklahoma Police Chief Arrested & Jailed For Running Meth Distribution Ring

May 22, 2022

Wetumka, OK — If we were to declare a winner in the War on Drugs today, there would be no question that drugs won. Despite tens of billions of dollars wasted, hundreds of thousands of innocent lives ruined or ended, and the construction of the largest prison population on the planet, the American drug problem …



