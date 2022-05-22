The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Rockstar Energy Creator Buys Fortress-Style Mansion In Utah For $39.6 Million

The creator of Rockstar Energy Drink, billionaire Russell Weiner, purchased the most expensive house in Utah history that looks like a fortress.

According to WSJ, sitting on 5 acres nestled in a mountainous region in Park City, Utah, the 17,500 square feet mansion with six bedrooms cost a whopping $39.6 million. 

In December, the home was listed for $42 million and went under contract in April. Weiner's purchase appears to be politically motivated. He said Utah is "a pro-family and pro-business state" and expects it to "keep attracting people, especially as people run from high tax states."

Weiner added: "Real-estate values will only continue to rise in Utah because of demand." 

He launched Rockstar energy drinks in 2001 and has gained a .3% market share of the US non-alcoholic beverage market. Weiner's politically motivated move comes as no surprise, considering he's the son of former conservative radio talk show host Michael Savage. 

The mansion's amenities include an indoor/outdoor pool, bowling alley, indoor sports court, golf simulator, and movie theater. 

Beating former chief executive of Nikola Motors Trevor Milton's $32.5 million ranch, Weiner now has bragging rights to the most expensive house in the state. 

What makes Weiner's fortress-style mansion unique is the watchtower. Preparing for the apocalypse much? 

